Pakistan finish Women’s WC without a win

Colombo, Oct 25: Pakistan ended their Women's World Cup campaign on a disappointing note after their final league game against Sri Lanka in Colombo was washed out due to rain.

The team failed to win a single match, becoming the only side in the tournament to finish winless.

They currently sit seventh in the points table with three points earning all their points from abandoned matches against Sri Lanka, Australia, and England.

If Bangladesh defeats India in their final match on October 26 in Navi Mumbai, Pakistan will finish at the bottom of the table.