Zverev qualifies for ATP Finals

London, Oct 25: Alexander Zverev became the fourth player to secure his place at the 2025 ATP Finals after advancing to the semi-finals of the Vienna Open on Friday, following the withdrawal of his opponent, Tallon Griekspoor.

The 28-year-old German, seeded second in Vienna, confirmed his qualification for the season-ending championship in Turin, marking his eighth appearance in the last nine years. Zverev joins Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner as the first four players to qualify for the prestigious event, which will take place from November 9 to 16 at the Pala Alpi Tour Arena.

Zverev began the year on a high by reaching the final of the Australian Open, and his consistent form throughout the season ensured he remained in contention in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin. The Hamburg-born star has enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign, winning the Munich Open for his 24th career ATP Tour title, his sixth on home soil, and reaching the final in Stuttgart. He also made semi-final runs at the ATP Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati, reaffirming his place among the sport’s elite.