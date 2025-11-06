Rahul Gandhi is lying: Haryana Chief Minister hits back at ‘vote chori’ charge

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a sharp counterattack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his explosive allegations of voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections as “lies”. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a sharp counterattack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his explosive allegations of voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections as “lies”.

Accusing Gandhi of misleading the people, Saini said, “Rahul Gandhi is lying. Four generations of his family have ruled this country, and yet he has to resort to lying.”

He described Rahul Gandhi and the Congress as issue-less and misleading.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stepped up his ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) attack against the BJP and the Election Commission, alleging large-scale manipulation of voter rolls in Haryana.