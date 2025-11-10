CM lauds MTC for winning national award

The Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) received the prestigious national award for being the “City with the Best Public Transport System” at the Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference 2025 held in Gurugram.

The award was presented by Union Minister Manohar Lal to Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Sivashankar in the presence of senior officials and urban mobility experts.

Commendations from Chief Minister M.K. StalinChief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated MTC and Transport Minister Sivashankar for this landmark achievement in the public transportation sector. He highlighted initiatives like the #LastMileConnectivity, round-the-clock safe travel, digital ticketing methods, and the use of low-floor electric buses that have significantly improved the efficiency and sustainability of MTC services.

The Chief Minister emphasized that these steps continue to enhance commuter convenience and position Chennai as a model city for public transport in India. Key Initiatives Behind the AwardMTC’s recognition stems from its extensive network covering over 660 routes in Chennai and suburbs, introduction of free bus travel for women under the Vidiyal Payanam scheme, dedicated school bus service, and adoption of digital payment systems including National Common Mobility Card and UPI.

The deployment of electric buses along with the Chennai One app for seamless journey planning further contributed to reducing emissions and promoting green mobility.

The award reflects Chennai’s commitment to accessible, safe, and environmentally friendly urban transport, setting a pioneering example nationwide.