Minister holds talks with omni bus owners assn

Following the Kerala Transport Department’s detention of around 30 Omni buses and imposition of fines totaling ₹70 lakh for alleged permit violations, the All Omni Bus Owners Association of Tamil Nadu has announced a suspension of bus services to Kerala, effective from November 7.

This has caused disruption for passengers, including those traveling for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage. Conflict Over Road Tax and Permit IssuesThe Kerala authorities have indicated plans to levy road taxes on Omni buses coming from Tamil Nadu, provoking protests from Tamil Nadu bus operators who contend that such taxation is unwarranted.

The sudden crackdown and heavy fines have led to cancellations of about 150 buses and left passengers stranded.

In response to the disruptions, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Sivashankar has convened talks with the Omni Bus Owners Association to address the grievances and seek an amicable resolution. Discussions focus on resolving permit issues and reinstating inter-state Omni bus services to Kerala and other neighboring states.