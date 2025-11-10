14 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

Fourteen fishermen from Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near Neduntheevu, accused of crossing the international maritime border between India and Sri Lanka.

In addition to detaining the fishermen, Sri Lankan authorities seized their fishing vessel, intensifying concerns among the coastal communities of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Following the arrests, the Sri Lankan Navy began formal investigations with the detained fishermen, who now face legal procedures in Sri Lanka. The continuous incidence of fishermen arrests and the confiscation of boats has severely impacted the livelihood of Tamil Nadu’s coastal population, leaving local communities in a state of distress and uncertainty.

Incidents involving Sri Lankan naval action against Indian fishermen have been recurring, particularly affecting those who rely on cross-border fishing for their sustenance.

The latest detentions have fueled concern not only for the well-being of the arrested fishermen but also for the broader issue of maritime rights and day-to-day survival in the region.