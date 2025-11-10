NE monsoon to intensify again from Nov 16

After a slowdown in rainfall earlier this month, the northeast monsoon over Tamil Nadu is forecast to pick up once more starting from November 16, meteorologists have said.

The coastal districts, the Cauvery delta region and the southern districts are expected to see increased rainfall from the night of November 11, as north-east winds set in, according to the weather department.

This phase of rainfall may pause somewhat between November 13 and 15, when nights are expected to bring drizzles with cloudy days, and only isolated showers are likely.

From November 16 onward, a low-pressure system is forecast to develop over the southwest Bay of Bengal, intensify toward Sri Lanka and strengthen into a depression, which will drive the monsoon activity across Tamil Nadu from November 16–19.

Forecasters warn that not only the coastal districts but also inland areas could receive significant rainfall during this period, and the state should be ready for heavy showers. With the system likely to deepen toward the end of the month (around November 25) into a stronger cyclone-like feature, widespread rain through the end of November—and possibly into early December—is considered likely.

Residents and local authorities are advised to remain vigilant: ensure drainage systems are clear, avoid low-lying flood-prone zones during heavy rainfall, and monitor weather updates especially if planning travel, agricultural operations or outdoor functions.