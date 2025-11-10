DMK remains youthful for 75 years: Stalin

Chennai – Addressing a gathering in Somarasampettai, Tiruchirappalli district, at the wedding of MLA Palaniyandi’s daughter, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin asserted that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has retained its youthful spirit for 75 years by working energetically and fearlessly.

Stalin said that the party’s vibrancy stems from its continuous engagement with people and its commitment to social justice.

He highlighted that the DMK’s recent Udanpirappae Vaa campaign had created renewed enthusiasm among cadres and the public alike. Through this initiative, party leaders have been visiting every constituency, listening to people’s grievances, and ensuring that government schemes reach the grassroots level effectively.

Stalin also took a dig at opposition parties, accusing them of adopting divisive tactics and misleading propaganda to derail the government’s developmental agenda. He maintained that such political manoeuvres would not succeed, as the DMK has deep roots among the people and a legacy of fighting for their rights.

Further, the Chief Minister reiterated his party’s firm stand against the “SIR” scheme, calling it an attempt to interfere with democratic processes and suppress the people’s voice. He announced that the DMK would hold a massive protest across the state to safeguard the rights of Tamil Nadu’s citizens.

Reaffirming his vision for the future, Stalin said that the DMK’s strength lies in its unity and fearless leadership. “We are not afraid of challenges. We will keep moving forward with courage and conviction, upholding the ideals of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar,” he said, concluding his speech amid loud cheers from party supporters.

It may be recalled that speaking at a meeting in Chennai a couple of days ago, Stalin alleged that the SIR, scheduled ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, is a politically motivated effort to remove genuine voters from the rolls, specifically targeting those who oppose the BJP.

Stalin highlighted that the DMK was not started with the aim of personal power but as a movement to uplift the oppressed and that its ideologies have now spread nationwide.

He cited the historic victories and the party’s impact on people’s lives, asserting that attempts to weaken the DMK through electoral manipulations would fail.

Stalin accused the Election Commission of executing a well-planned strategy, similar to what was seen in Bihar, where voter disenfranchisement was allegedly widespread due to a rushed electoral roll revision.