Eight Killed, Several Injured in Car Blast Near Red Fort

A powerful explosion ripped through a car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening, killing eight people and injuring several others, police and hospital officials confirmed.

The blast triggered fires that engulfed six cars, four motorcycles, and three e-rickshaws parked nearby.

The incident caused widespread panic across Central Delhi and nearby marketplaces.The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blast around 6:55 PM, and seven fire tenders were rushed to the scene, managing to extinguish the fire by 7:36 PM.

Videos and eyewitness accounts depict the area engulfed in flames, shattered windows, and bodies scattered on the road as rescuers worked franticall

The victim toll was confirmed by Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, where six injured people were admitted, including some with serious injuries. Multiple security agencies, including the Delhi Police Special Cell, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the National Security Guard (NSG), are actively investigating the incident.

Early assessments suggest the blast could have originated from a CNG-equipped vehicle, but the exact cause remains under investigation.Delhi Police

Commissioner Satish Golcha stated the explosion occurred in a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light near the Red Fort. The blast severely damaged nearby vehicles and raised immediate security concerns in the capital. Following the attack, heightened security alerts were issued across Delhi and key states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and areas near the Indo-Nepal border.Top government officials, including

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been closely monitoring the situation, receiving periodic updates from security agencies. Authorities have restricted access at Red Fort Metro Station, though metro services continue to operate normally.The blast near one of Delhi’s most prominent landmarks, the Red Fort, a heavily frequented tourist and commercial area, has raised alarm nationwide. The investigation continues as agencies work to identify the perpetrators and prevent any further threats.