FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges Tata Sons, Tata Trusts to settle dispute

New Delhi, Nov 3:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called upon the leadership of Tata Sons and Tata Trusts to resolve their ongoing institutional differences amicably behind closed doors, cautioning that internal discord within the conglomerate cannot spill over into the public domain. Emphasizing the conglomerate’s vast contribution to India’s industrial base, the Minister stressed that organizational stability within the group is vital for broader market confidence.

The divergence between the governing entities primarily centres on two core strategic matters: the proposed public listing of holding firm Tata Sons on domestic bourses and the extension of N. Chandrasekaran’s tenure as group chairman. Disagreements surfaced following a directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejecting Tata Sons’ petition to deregister as an Upper-Layer Core Investment Company (CIC), effectively mandating a stock market float to comply with regulatory guidelines.

Following the RBI’s decision, the Tata Sons board voted in favor of preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) and approved Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. However, Noel Tata, who chairs several philanthropic trusts within the Tata Trusts ecosystem, voted against both resolutions, while second nominee director Venu Srinivasan supported the board’s majority decision.

Given that Tata Trusts exercises controlling oversight by holding approximately 66% of Tata Sons’ equity, while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group holds around 18.4%, the governance impasse has garnered intense attention from regulators, institutional investors, and policymakers. The central government has urged both sides to preserve institutional harmony and reach a consensus that safeguards shareholder value and economic stability.