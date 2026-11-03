EV registrations soar 75% in October even as PV market shrinks 14.6%

New Delhi, Nov 3:

Electric vehicle (EV) registrations across India recorded a remarkable 75% year-on-year surge during the month of October, demonstrating robust retail momentum across both passenger cars and two-wheelers. The sharp uptick in clean mobility uptake stood in stark contrast to the wider automotive industry, which experienced significant headwinds during the high-volume festive shopping period.

According to industry registration data, the broader passenger vehicle (PV) segment witnessed a contraction of 14.6% year-on-year in October. Sluggish demand for entry-level internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, rising ownership costs, and cautious rural expenditure contributed to inventory buildups at dealership networks despite seasonal promotional campaigns.

In contrast, the electric mobility segment benefited from an expanding model lineup, substantial festive discounts, improved localized charging infrastructure, and growing consumer willingness to transition to alternative fuel powertrains. Market leaders such as Tata Motors continued to register strong retail dispatches, supported by competitive pricing strategies and rising acceptance of electric mobility among urban commuters.

Automotive industry observers note that the diverging trends underscore an accelerating structural shift toward electrification in India’s transport ecosystem. While legacy automakers face challenges in managing dealer inventories for conventional petrol and diesel models, the consistent multi-quarter expansion of EV registrations indicates that consumer preference is increasingly prioritizing lower long-term operating costs and environmental sustainability.