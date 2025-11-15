EPS hails Bihar election results as historic

The AIADMK called the NDA’s big win in the Bihar Assembly elections “historic” and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party said the people of Bihar had strongly rejected the Congress-led INDIA bloc. AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the verdict showed people’s faith in the NDA’s leadership and its focus on stability and development. He also praised Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their efforts. The BJP in Tamil Nadu said the Bihar result would be repeated in the 2026 Assembly elections in the State.