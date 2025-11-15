Stalin takes a dig at AIADMK

Ridicules opposition party for supporting SIR Chennai, Nov 15: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin has emphasized the critical importance of ensuring that no eligible voter is left out in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to update voter rolls ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Speaking at a meeting of booth-level agents in Kolathur, Stalin urged his party cadre to take an active role in reaching every voter, assisting them in the enumeration process, and serving as a vital link between Booth Level Officers and the public.Stalin highlighted that the DMK had approached the Supreme Court to explain its position on the voter revision process and underlined the need to debunk misinformation. He criticized the opposition AIADMK for supporting the SIR exercise without actively engaging with voters, calling their stance “shameful” and warning that such passivity could weaken the party further. The Chief Minister expressed confidence in securing a decisive victory in his own Kolathur constituency and urged party workers to intensify grassroots efforts to enroll voters and campaign effectively. This call aligns with the DMK’s broader poll strategy centered around extensive door-to-door outreach and welfare communication, aiming to maximize electoral participation and public awareness of government schemes. With the election year underway, Stalin’s directive to “leave no voter behind” encapsulates the DMK’s commitment to inclusive democratic participation and strategic voter engagement across Tamil Nadu. @@#