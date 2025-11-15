Punjab concludes successful investor roadshow in Chennai

The Government of Punjab wrapped up its Chennai Investor Roadshow with strong interest from major industries across Tamil Nadu. The delegation was led by Industries & Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora, who met top companies from sectors such as IT, auto components, clean mobility, food processing, electronics, healthcare, logistics and textiles. Several firms expressed interest in expanding to Punjab, especially in regions like Mohali, Rajpura and Ludhiana. Investors praised the State’s transparent policies, quick clearances through the Invest Punjab single-window system, and its skilled workforce. Industry leaders from the Murugappa Group and Bahwan CyberTek shared positive experiences, highlighting Punjab’s growing IT ecosystem and its potential for EV manufacturing and data centres. Minister Sanjeev Arora said the strong response reflects Punjab’s investor-friendly approach. He noted that Punjab recently won a national award for Ease of Doing Business and has attracted ₹1.37 lakh crore in real investments, generating nearly five lakh jobs. The event marks another key step ahead of the upcoming Progressive Punjab Investors Summit.