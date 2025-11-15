Centre hikes toll charges for vehicles without FASTag

The central government has amended the National Highways Toll Determination and Collection Rules, 2008, introducing higher toll charges for vehicles traveling without a FASTag. Under the new structure, motorists paying cash without a FASTag will be charged double the regular toll fee. However, those without FASTag who choose digital payment methods such as UPI will pay 1.25 times the normal toll, making digital transactions the more cost-effective option. For example, if the regular toll is ₹100, cash payment without FASTag will cost ₹200, while digital payment will cost ₹125. Officials say the revised rules aim to boost digital payments, cut down waiting time, and ensure smoother movement at toll plazas. FASTag, which uses RFID technology for automatic toll deduction, continues to be the fastest way to cross toll booths without stopping. @@@