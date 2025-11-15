TN launches cancer care mission

Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan, MLA and member of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission, announced the launch of the ‘Tamil Nadu Cancer Care Mission’ aimed at creating a comprehensive and inclusive cancer care system in the state. The mission plans to establish a dedicated cancer diagnostic, genomic, and immunology laboratory in collaboration with the Industry Department to provide affordable, high-end investigations and treatments. Speaking at the OncoPharma 2025 roundtable organized by FICCI, Dr. Naganathan highlighted the state’s robust healthcare infrastructure and the need to integrate diagnostic and treatment innovations into public healthcare. He emphasized stronger collaboration between industry, academia, and healthcare institutions and promoting indigenous research and development in oncology, genomics, and immunotherapy. The roundtable also discussed the existing gaps in cancer care access, the importance of standardized treatment protocols, and sustainable financing models to ensure equitable access to therapies. Industry leaders stressed the rising cost of cancer treatment and the need for a collaborative approach involving modern medicine and traditional systems like Siddha and Ayurveda. According to EY Parthenon, Tamil Nadu accounts for 6.4% of India’s cancer burden with significant progress in screening but faces challenges in managing late-stage cancers and broadening access to advanced diagnostics and therapies. The mission aims to position Tamil Nadu as a national model for research-driven, equitable, and innovative cancer care, paving the way for improved patient outcomes across the state. @@@@