580 young Jagriti Yatra students visit Sriharikota

A group of 580 young students selected through the rigorous selection procedure of Jagriti Sewa Sansthan visited and interacted with the ISRO scientsits at India’s spaceport of Sriharikota. The students visited the Satish Dhawan Space Centre – SDSC SHAR on November 12, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) said today. During this exclusive visit, the students had the valuable opportunity to interact with senior ISRO scientists, gaining first-hand insights into cutting-edge space missions and technologies. They toured key facilities including the first and second launch pads, and the Mission Control Centre (MCC), witnessing the integral infrastructure that supports India’s space launches. The students’ presence at SDSC SHAR not only enriched their understanding of space science and technology but also inspired them to pursue innovative careers in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. Their selection was based on a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by Jagriti Sewa Sansthan, which identifies exceptional young talent with a passion for entrepreneurship and societal impact. Jagriti Sewa Sansthan organises the annual Jagriti Yatra, a 15-day entrepreneurial train journey covering over 8,000 kilometers, aimed at inspiring youth to see India through the lens of enterprise and innovation. The Yatra spotlights grassroots entrepreneurs, social innovators, and changemakers, motivating participants to become drivers of India’s future growth and development. This visit to ISRO’s SDSC SHAR exemplifies the synergy between Jagriti Yatra’s mission of nurturing young visionaries and India’s advancements in space technology, providing a transformative experience that combines learning, inspiration, and real-world exposure to India’s space achievements. @@@@