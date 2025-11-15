IAF aircraft crashes near Tiruporur, Pilot safe

A training aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force crashed near Tiruporur in Tamil Nadu on Friday afternoon after suffering a mid-air malfunction. The pilot ejected safely and landed via parachute, while no civilians were harmed as the aircraft came down in a salt field away from residential areas. The incident occurred around 2:45 pm in the Uppalam area near Tiruporur, where residents saw the aircraft descend rapidly and then crash with an explosion, sending up a plume of smoke. Local fire and police teams cordoned off the area and secured the wreckage for investigation. This crash comes just a day after another trainer aircraft developeda snag and made an emergency landing in Pudukottai district. The Air Force has launched a formal inquiry into the latest incident.