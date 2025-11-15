Govt staff, Teachers thank CM Stalin for DA hike

Representatives of 24 associations, including the Tamil Nadu Reporters Association and Tamil Nadu Government Library Staff Association, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Friday to express their gratitude for the recent announcement of a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike. On Thursday, Chief Minister Stalin declared a 3% hike in DA for state government employees, teachers, and pensioners, increasing it from 55% to 58%, effective from July 1, 2025. This revision is expected to benefit nearly 16 lakh government staff and pensioners in Tamil Nadu and will result in an additional expenditure of Rs 1,829 crore annually for the state exchequer. The representatives thanked the Chief Minister for this welfare-oriented decision, emphasizing the importance of the DA hike in compensating employees for rising living costs due to inflation. This step aligns Tamil Nadu’s DA rate with that of the Central Government and reflects the state government’s commitment to the well-being of its employees despite fiscal pressures.