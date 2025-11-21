Kriti Sanon all praises Dhanush

With excitement soaring for Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon has spoken about her powerful on-screen chemistry and creative collaboration with Dhanush. The AR Rahman musical has already generated huge buzz with its trending album and widely appreciated trailer. With excitement soaring for Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon has spoken about her powerful on-screen chemistry and creative collaboration with Dhanush. The AR Rahman musical has already generated huge buzz with its trending album and widely appreciated trailer.

Kriti, who is teaming up with Dhanush for the first time, called him an “incredible and nuanced actor” with a deep understanding of filmmaking.

“I was very excited to work with him. He’s collaborative, helpful, and brings layers into every scene. I think together we have created some magical moments,” she said, adding that even intense and lengthy scenes flowed effortlessly as they “fed off each other’s energy.”

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the passionate pairing of Shankar and Mukti on screen, as the film promises a gripping story, powerful emotions, and chart-topping music.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Colour Yellow present Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Aanand L Rai with music by A.R. Rahman, the film hits theatres worldwide on November 28, 2025, in Hindi and Tamil.