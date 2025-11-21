Middle Class – review

Family Drama

Middle Class is a warm and engaging slice-of-life drama that beautifully captures the everyday struggles and aspirations of an ordinary middle-class family. Led by Munishkanth’s sincere and effortless performance, the film invites viewers to connect with the protagonist’s pursuit of dignity amid financial pressures and familial responsibilities.

The film’s storytelling shines in its grounded, organic humor and emotional depth. Early scenes unfold with a breezy charm that showcases simple, relatable family moments, making the characters’ journeys feel authentic and heartfelt.

Vijayalakshmi complements Munishkanth with a poised and genuine portrayal, adding emotional stability to the narrative.

Director Kishore Muthuramalingam deserves praise for handling a simple yet powerful story with honesty and restraint, balancing humor with sentiment without slipping into melodrama.

The film’s emotional crescendo in the final act is particularly impactful, offering an emotionally satisfying payoff.

Technically, the understated cinematography and thoughtful music support the film’s realistic tone, while the editing ensures a smooth narrative flow.

Overall, Middle Class is a delightful family entertainer that resonates with its sincerity, simplicity, and well-earned emotional weight, making it a must-watch for audiences who appreciate heartfelt storytelling about everyday lives.