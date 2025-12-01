Enhance professionalism to transform perception of police: Modi to DGPs

Addressing the 60th All India Conference of Directors General/Inspectors General of Police here, Modi urged police leadership to realign their style of policing to meet the aspirations of a developing nation on the path to becoming a Viksit Bharat.

The conference was themed ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’.

There is an urgent need to transform public perception of the police, particularly among the youth, by enhancing professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness, the prime minister said at the gathering of the top brass of police and paramilitary forces.

The conference was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, among others.