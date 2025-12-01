Under pressure BLO hangs self in UP

Sarvesh Singh was an assistant teacher and was posted in a school in Bhagatpur Tanda village.

He was assigned the duty of a BLO on October 7. It was his first time working as a BLO.

According to police, around 4 am, Sarvesh’s wife Babli found that her husband had hanged himself.

In a suicide note Sarvesh confessed to feeling suffocated and said there was not enough time for the job he had been given.