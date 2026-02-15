India Crushes Pakistan by 61 Runs to Enter Super 8s

Spread the love

India stormed into the Super 8s from Group A with a commanding 61-run victory over Pakistan in a high-voltage T20 World Cup clash, played amid political overtones after the Pakistan government lifted its boycott order ahead of the match.

The build-up to the contest was intense, and the tension was visible at the toss as the captains chose not to shake hands. However, once the game began, India delivered a clinical performance with both bat and ball.

India Post 175/7

Batting first, India put up a competitive total of 175 for 7. The innings was anchored by Ishan Kishan, who top-scored with a fluent 77, providing the early momentum. His aggressive stroke play ensured India maintained a strong run rate through the middle overs.

Pakistan pacer Saim Ayub was the standout bowler for his side, returning impressive figures of 3 for 25 to keep India from crossing the 180-mark. Despite a few breakthroughs, Pakistan struggled to contain India’s batting depth.

Pakistan Collapse for 114

Chasing 176 for victory, Pakistan faltered under scoreboard pressure and were bowled out for just 114. The Indian bowling attack shared the spoils evenly, with Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy claiming two wickets each.

India’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding ensured Pakistan never gained momentum in the chase. Early breakthroughs dented their hopes, and regular wickets through the middle overs sealed their fate.

With this comprehensive win, India confirmed their place in the Super 8s, continuing their strong run in the tournament, while Pakistan now face a must-win situation in their remaining fixtures.