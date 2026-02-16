India committed to stop buying Russian Oil: US

Spread the love

Washington, Feb 16: At the Munich Security Conference, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that the United States has received a commitment from India to halt further purchases of Russian crude oil. Rubio's comments come amid ongoing diplomatic discussions following a recent trade framework agreed between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters, Rubio said that in conversations with Indian officials, Washington had secured an assurance that India would stop buying additional Russian oil — a move framed by the U.S. as supporting global efforts to restrict revenue flowing to Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

However, Indian leaders have previously emphasised that energy sourcing decisions will continue to be guided by national interests, cost, availability and strategic autonomy, and not solely by external pressure. The comments highlighted the delicate balance India maintains between its energy security needs and diplomatic engagements with global partners.