Indian student found dead in US

New York, Feb 16: A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student who went missing in the US less than a week ago has been found dead, the Indian mission here has said. Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a student at the University of California, Berkeley, hailing from Karnataka, had been missing since Monday. In an X post on Saturday (local time), the Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed the recovery of his body. “The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah,” it said. Extending condolences to his loved ones, the Consulate said it “stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to the family, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest.” “Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services,” it added. Sreenivasaiah was enrolled in the Master of Science programme at the University of California, Berkeley. His backpack, with his passport and laptop, was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood, The Berkeley Scanner news portal had reported. Earlier, local police had urged anyone with information about Sreenivasaiah to notify local law enforcement.