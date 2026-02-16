Ukraine strikes Russian Black Sea port

A Ukrainian drone strike on Sunday ignited fires at the Russian Black Sea port of Taman in the Krasnodar region, damaging an oil storage tank, warehouse, and terminals, and wounding two people, according to regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

The attack comes ahead of US-brokered peace talks scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Geneva, marking nearly four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian long-range drone operations targeting Russian energy infrastructure aim to deprive Moscow of oil export revenues, while Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s Odesa region have damaged civilian and transport infrastructure, disrupting power and water supplies—actions Kyiv describes as an attempt to “weaponise winter” against civilians.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted unresolved questions about security guarantees, expressing concerns over a proposed US-backed free trade zone in the contested Donbas region, which Russia insists Ukraine must cede for peace.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine seeks binding security guarantees before agreeing to broader peace arrangements, whereas the US delegation prefers to finalise all agreements simultaneously.

His position was echoed by US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who warned that without enforceable security measures, Russia could expand its aggression beyond Ukraine.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Russia is seeking diplomatic gains it could not achieve militarily, relying on the US to secure concessions.

She stressed that sustainable peace requires reciprocal concessions from Russia, particularly regarding sanctions relief and frozen assets, which remain under European control.

Previous US-led initiatives, including two rounds of talks in Abu Dhabi, failed to resolve core disputes such as the status of the Donbas industrial heartland, largely under Russian occupation.

The Taman port strike underscores Ukraine’s strategy of maintaining military pressure on Russia even as diplomatic channels continue, reflecting the complex interplay between battlefield operations and negotiations in the lead-up to the fourth anniversary of the invasion.

The attacks illustrate the ongoing struggle to balance security, territorial integrity, and economic leverage as both sides prepare for renewed talks.