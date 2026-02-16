Imran’s safety at risk in covert shift plan: PTI

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has raised serious concerns over reports that its founder and former prime minister Imran Khan is being covertly moved from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to a hospital for medical treatment without the knowledge or consent of his family.

PTI described the alleged transfer as a grave violation of Khan’s fundamental rights and a direct threat to his life. The party insisted that any medical examination or treatment must occur in the presence of his personal doctors and at least one family member to ensure transparency and safeguard his health.

For months, Khan’s family and legal representatives have accused prison authorities of failing to provide adequate healthcare. Reports indicate that Khan suffers from multiple health issues, including partial vision loss in his right eye. PTI stated that prison regulations in Pakistan require authorities to notify both designated medical professionals and family members before arranging any inmate treatment or hospital transfer.

The party condemned what it described as secrecy surrounding Khan’s medical care, warning that it mirrors previous patterns of neglect and endangers his well-being. PTI also criticised the delays in providing necessary medical intervention as “extremely unfortunate and inhumane” and demanded immediate attention without compromise.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed authorities to establish a medical board to examine Khan’s eyes and assess his condition. Meanwhile, opposition groups, including the Tehreek Tahafuz-i-Ayeen Pakistan, staged protests and a sit-in near Parliament House, demanding Khan’s urgent transfer to Al-Shifa Hospital.

Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023, following his conviction in a corruption case at his Lahore residence. PTI’s statements and the protests underscore growing concerns over the treatment of political prisoners in Pakistan and call attention to the need for transparency, family involvement, and timely medical care for the former prime minister.