Gun attack in central Israel leaves one dead

Tel Aviv, June 8:

A Palestinian man holding Israeli citizenship carried out a shooting attack across several towns in central Israel on Sunday, killing one person and injuring five others before being shot dead by police.

Authorities initially feared that multiple attackers had crossed into Israel from the West Bank, sparking concerns of a coordinated assault similar to the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack.

However, investigators later concluded that the shootings were carried out by a lone gunman with the assistance of an accomplice.

The first reports of gunfire were received at around 10:30 a.m. at a gas station near Kokhav Yair, a town located close to the boundary with the West Bank.

Within minutes, additional shootings were reported in Tsur Natan, Tsur Yitzhak and near the Israeli settlement of Sal’it.

According to Israeli media reports, the attacker remained inside his vehicle while firing at targets, allowing him to move rapidly between locations and carry out multiple attacks in a short period.

Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, said a 35-year-old Israeli man was killed in Kokhav Yair.

Five other people were wounded, including two who suffered serious injuries and three who were moderately hurt.

One victim reportedly fled to a nearby restaurant after being shot. Emergency responders initially reported six injuries, but later revised the figure to five as the situation became clearer.

Police later arrested a second suspect believed to have been involved in the attack.

Authorities said the man attempted to stab officers with a broken glass bottle during his arrest but was subdued without causing injuries. Investigations are continuing to determine the extent of his involvement.

The attack triggered widespread security measures across the region. Residents were instructed to remain indoors, while children at local schools were kept under lockdown for several hours.

Local officials said the incident was especially alarming because the attackers were Israeli citizens rather than militants crossing from the West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the swift response of security forces.

Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also commended police actions and renewed his call for strict measures against attackers.

The shooting comes amid heightened tensions in Israel and the West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

The conflict has continued to fuel violence and security fears across the region, with both Israelis and Palestinians facing ongoing instability and uncertainty.