Nainar Nagendran Expresses Regret Over Remark on Actress Trisha

Nainar Nagendran on Monday expressed regret over a controversial remark he made involving actor Trisha Krishnan during a political speech.

The Tamil Nadu unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had made the comment while criticising actor-turned-politician Vijay and his political ambitions. The remark drew sharp reactions from political leaders and members of the public for dragging the actress into political discourse.

Following the backlash, Nagendran said the statement was made inadvertently and expressed regret if it had hurt sentiments. He stated that there was no intention to offend anyone and acknowledged that the comment should not have been made.

Trisha, through her representatives, condemned the remark as inappropriate and emphasised that she has no involvement in political matters. Several political parties also criticised the statement, calling for responsible public discourse.

The episode comes at a time when political activity in Tamil Nadu is intensifying ahead of the Assembly elections, with leaders across parties engaging in sharp exchanges.