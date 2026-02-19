BNP faces obstacles on Yunus-led govt moves

Spread the love

Dhaka, Feb 19: A heated dispute emerged in Bangladesh on Tuesday over the proposed Constitutional Reform Council, highlighting legal and political challenges facing the newly elected cabinet even before assuming office.

Members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), sworn in as parliamentarians, refused to take an oath for the Council, citing the lack of constitutional provision for such a body, according to Dhaka’s Business Standard.

BNP Standing Committee member and MP Salahuddin Ahmed said that constitutional reforms reflecting the people’s will, as expressed in a recent referendum, must first be enacted through Parliament. He emphasized that all actions must follow constitutional procedures.

Under Article 148(2A) of Bangladesh’s Constitution, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) can administer parliamentary oaths if the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are unavailable, which the BNP said was properly followed.

However, the BNP stressed that there is no legal authority for the CEC to administer oaths for a Constitutional Reform Council, arguing that the interim government bypassed legal frameworks, undermining legitimacy. Once constitutional amendments are passed, the oath details will be included in the Third Schedule of the Constitution.

The opposition Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its ally, the National Citizen Party (NCP), criticized the BNP’s stance and announced they would not attend the cabinet swearing-in.

The interim government, led by economist Muhammad Yunus since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League in August 2024, had enjoyed broad support, but the controversy highlights the gap between political and legal legitimacy.

The interim government had introduced the “July Charter,” drafted by civil society and student groups during the 2024 uprising, outlining reforms including transparent institutions, fair elections, term limits for prime ministers, and a bicameral legislature.

The Constitutional Reform Council was designed to implement these principles. In the February 12 parliamentary elections for 299 of 300 seats, the BNP-led alliance won 212 seats, while the Jamaat and allies secured 77, leaving the rest to other parties.

The debate underscores the legal hurdles the new government faces in translating political reforms into constitutionally recognized measures.