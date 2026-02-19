US says diplomacy first option with Iran

Spread the love

Washington, Feb 19: The White House has reiterated that diplomacy remains the first choice in its approach to rising tensions with Iran, even as the United States keeps the possibility of military action on the table.

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that President Donald Trump prioritizes negotiations with Tehran, particularly over Iran’s nuclear programme and related security concerns. She stressed that while diplomacy is “the first option,” the administration is still considering all possible responses if talks fail.

Leavitt noted that there are “many arguments one could make for a strike against Iran,” pointing to previous U.S. military actions against Iranian nuclear infrastructure. However, she urged Tehran that it would be “wise to make a deal” with Washington as negotiations continue, including recent indirect talks in Geneva.