Four Indian athletes receive reduced bans from NADA

New Delhi, Feb 24: Four Indian athletes have received reduced bans from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after early admission of their offence and acceptance of the sanction.

Himanshu Rathi, Basanti Kumari and Shashi Bhushan Singh were handed three-year bans – a reduction of one year – after they accepted their offence within 20 days of being charged, according to the NADA’s latest update.

Meanwhile, Balvindra Singh was handed a five-year ban, starting from September 19, 2025.

Middle-distance runner Rathi was provisionally suspended after he tested positive for stimulant mephentermine in 2025. His three-year ban has started from November 20, 2025.

The 24-year-old Kumari, a distance runner who participated in the 2025 World University Games in half marathon, tested positive for 19-norandrosterone. Kumari’s ban started from November 7, 2025.

The 30-year-old Bhushan won a 1500m silver medal in the 2023 National Games in Goa. His three-year ban period started from September 19, 2025.