No relief for Sekarbabu: HC declines to quash election assault case

Chennai, June 25:.

The Madras High Court today dismissed a petition filed by P. Sekarbabu seeking to quash a criminal case registered against him in connection with an alleged assault during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on April 23, polling day, at the election office of Sinora Ashok in Chennai Harbour constituency. It was alleged that Sekarbabu, along with DMK cadre, entered the premises and attacked the candidate and party workers.

Based on the complaint, the North Beach police registered a case against Sekarbabu. Challenging this, he moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR, arguing that no such incident had taken place as described in the complaint. His counsel also contended that the case was filed 29 days after the alleged incident, and only after the new government assumed office, raising doubts over its intent.

However, Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan refused to accept these arguments, stating that there were no valid grounds to quash the case at this stage. The court observed that the matter required due legal process and could not be dismissed prematurely.

Subsequently, Sekarbabu’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition. Accepting the request, the court dismissed the plea as withdrawn, noting that a detailed order would be issued later.

The ruling means that the criminal proceedings against Sekarbabu will continue as per law, keeping the case alive amid the politically sensitive backdrop of Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape.