DVAC books E V Velu in corruption case

Chennai, June 25:

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a corruption case against former Tamil Nadu Highways Minister E. V. Velu and launched simultaneous searches across multiple districts, marking the first major crackdown after the new government assumed office.

The case stems from a 2022 complaint filed by activist Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam, alleging large-scale financial irregularities in the State Highways Department. The FIR names Velu, several department officials, and a contractor, invoking charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to reports, several crores of rupees were released to contractors in March 2022 for road development works that were allegedly not executed. The complaint points to irregularities under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme, claiming collusion between officials and select contractors.

One specific instance cited is from the Tiruppur division, where ₹3.23 crore out of a sanctioned ₹4.19 crore was reportedly paid without any road work being carried out. Following an earlier complaint in April 2022, four officials were suspended based on internal findings that payments had been made without execution of work.

However, the complainant alleged that instead of pursuing criminal action, authorities allowed contractors to complete the work later under police protection, raising concerns about attempts to erase evidence. Similar patterns of alleged malpractice were flagged in other districts as well.

The DVAC stated that preliminary findings indicate a “prima facie” case of conspiracy and misuse of public funds. Searches are currently underway in districts including Karur, Erode, and Kancheepuram as part of the investigation.

Reacting to the development, DMK president M. K. Stalin said Velu would fully cooperate with the investigation and prove his innocence through legal means. He described the case as politically motivated, asserting that past allegations driven by vendetta had not been proven in court.

The developments have intensified the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu, with the case likely to trigger further debate over corruption, governance, and accountability in public works projects.