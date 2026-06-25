DMK jittered at party funds mention in Assembly: Aadhav Arjuna

Chennai, June 25:

State Minister and senior TVK leadervAadhav Arjuna today raised sharp questions over the conduct of DMK members in the Assembly, asking why they reacted strongly when the issue of “party funds” was mentioned.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to former Prime Minister V. P. Singh on his birth anniversary, Arjuna said the ruling government has been functioning transparently and upholding legislative decorum. He emphasised that their party members spoke only on policies, schemes, and governance inside the Assembly.

Criticising the DMK, he alleged that despite speaking about social justice, the party failed to conduct a caste-based census during its tenure. He added that the present government has taken steps to announce such an initiative, reinforcing its commitment to social equity.

Responding to Assembly incidents, Arjuna questioned, “Is the word Kolathur not allowed in the Assembly? Is Kolathur not a place in Tamil Nadu? We did not mock anyone.” He further alleged that DMK members engaged in ridicule beyond even Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin during the session.

He also dismissed claims that Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay remained silent in the Assembly, calling it a “false narrative” created by the Opposition. According to him, the government responds only when its policies are criticised, while it is the Opposition’s responsibility to keep the ruling party accountable.

The minister’s remarks have added to the ongoing war of words between the ruling dispensation and the DMK, intensifying the political discourse in Tamil Nadu.