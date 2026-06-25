‘Don’t look for father in Assembly, he lives in people’s hearts’

Chennai, June 25:

DMK president M. K. Stalin delivered a pointed political response while attending a wedding function in Tiruvarur district.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “Don’t look for father in the Legislative Assembly… he lives in the hearts of the people.” Emphasising his long public life, Stalin added, “For 60 years in public life, I have lived among the people. Even if I am not in the Assembly, I am in the people’s forum.”

His remarks come in response to recent comments made by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay in the Assembly, where he had used a “missing father” anecdote to counter opposition criticism.

Stalin’s statement has now sparked fresh political debate across Tamil Nadu.

Political observers note that the exchange reflects the intensifying rhetoric between the ruling government and the opposition, with both sides attempting to shape public perception through sharp messaging. Such remarks often resonate strongly beyond the Assembly, especially among grassroots supporters.

The development also underscores how public platforms outside formal political spaces—such as social events and public gatherings—are increasingly being used by leaders to convey key political messages and reinforce their connect with the people.