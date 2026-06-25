CM Vijay flags off 300 new diesel, CNG buses

Chennai, June 25:

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay todqybflagged off 300 newly procured diesel and CNG buses for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations at the Secretariat in Chennai, marking a significant push to strengthen public transport.

According to reports, the newly inducted buses will be deployed across various State transport corporations to enhance connectivity and improve passenger services across Tamil Nadu.

After inaugurating the fleet, the Chief Minister travelled in one of the new buses up to Marina Beach, symbolising the government’s focus on modernising public mobility.

The addition of 300 buses is expected to improve service frequency, reduce overcrowding, and provide a more comfortable travel experience for commuters across the State.