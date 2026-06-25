Double murder shocks T Nagar

Chennai, June 25:

A shocking double murder in T. Nagar has left residents stunned, after two employees of a marriage hall were killed in separate violent incidents late Wednesday night.

According to police, the first incident occurred near a TASMAC outlet close to Pondy Bazaar, where Rajendran was allegedly drinking alcohol when a heated argument broke out between him and a group of men. The altercation quickly escalated, with the group attacking him brutally on the back of his head. Rajendran collapsed on the spot and died due to severe injuries.

Just about 20 metres away, another incident unfolded involving Ravikumar, who was also employed at the same marriage hall. Police said Ravikumar had allegedly abused co-workers using foul language after a wedding feast. Enraged by this, a co-worker identified as Mani attacked him with a wooden log, leaving him critically injured.

Ravikumar was rushed to the Royapettah Government Hospital via 108 ambulance, where he was undergoing intensive treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries around 3:30 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rajendran’s body was sent to the KK Nagar Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have arrested a suspect named Balaji in connection with his murder.

The Tamil Nadu Police have registered cases in both incidents and formed two special teams under the leadership of Inspector Vijayakanth to probe further. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the area to determine whether the two murders are linked or purely coincidental.

The back-to-back killings in a busy commercial locality have raised concerns over late-night safety and law enforcement vigilance in the city.