Ammonia leak death toll rises to 11

Chennai, June 25:

The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur district has risen to 11, after one more worker succumbed to injuries on Thursday. Meanwhile, 67 affected persons continue to receive treatment in hospitals across Chennai and nearby districts.

According to a Health Department bulletin, a total of 83 workers were exposed to the gas leak that occurred on June 21 at a private seafood facility in Kannigaipair, making it one of the most severe industrial accidents in the State in recent years.

Of the 67 patients currently hospitalised, 16 are on ventilator support, 21 are receiving oxygen assistance, and 30 are reported to be in stable condition. Five workers have been discharged so far.

Officials said the fatalities were reported in phases — two on the day of the incident, six on June 22, two on June 24, and the latest on June 25, taking the toll to 11.

Most of the victims are migrant workers from Odisha, Assam and Jharkhand, along with others from Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

The injured are being treated at multiple facilities including Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, along with private hospitals such as Vels Hospital and Venkateswara Hospital.

Authorities said the condition of the injured is being closely monitored, while investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the leak.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of seven victims have been airlifted to Odisha, and arrangements are in progress to transport the remaining bodies after completion of legal procedures.