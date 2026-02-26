Dreaded Maoist Mallesh lays down arms in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh’s ongoing campaign against Left Wing Extremism, Mallesh, Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) of a Maoist organisation, has surrendered at a Border Security Force (BSF) camp in the Naxal-affected Kanker district. He was carrying a reward of Rs eight lakh on his head.

He surrendered late Tuesday night in the remote Chhotebethiya area, where Mallesh, a key figure in a group affiliated with Maoist activities, arrived at the BSF camp with arms and expressed his intent to renounce violence permanently, officials said.

According to local police sources, he formally laid down his weapons and sought to integrate into mainstream society, marking a personal break from years of armed insurgency.

Villagers and local social workers played a pivotal role in facilitating the surrender. These community members reportedly counselled Mallesh, highlighting the benefits of the state government’s rehabilitation policies, and accompanied him to the camp to ensure a smooth transition.