Drama Follows Youth Congress Workers’ Arrest for shirtless protest, Cops File Case Against Cops

A dramatic standoff unfolded between the Himachal Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police after the arrest of three Indian Youth Congress workers linked to a protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

The incident began when Delhi Police detained the three from a resort in Shimla district. Himachal Pradesh Police objected, saying they were not informed in advance and that proper legal procedures were not followed. Tension escalated near the Shoghi Barrier in Solan district when local officers stopped the Delhi team transporting the detainees back to Delhi.

Himachal authorities filed a case against the Delhi officers, accusing them of illegal detention and improper removal of CCTV evidence. Both police forces accused each other of acting unlawfully. At one point, Himachal police temporarily detained around 20 Delhi personnel before the matter was taken to a local court.