SC bans NCERT book with judiciary chapter

The Supreme Court of India has taken strong exception to a chapter on corruption in the judiciary published in a Class 8 Social Science textbook by the National Council of Educational Research and Training, prompting major action from the Government of India.

During proceedings, the Centre apologised for the controversial content and assured the court that the two individuals involved in drafting the chapter will not be engaged in any future activities of the Ministry of Education or with any other ministry. The government said it has taken the matter seriously and acted swiftly after the issue came to light.

The controversy centres on the chapter titled The Role of Judiciary in Our Society, which included references to judicial corruption, a heavy backlog of cases and challenges faced by the justice system.

The Supreme Court has characterised the inclusion of such material as a grave issue, noting that portraying the judiciary in this manner could undermine public confidence and erode the dignity of the institution when taught to young students.

The Court has also ordered a blanket ban on the textbook’s circulation, directed the seizure of printed copies and the removal of digital versions, and issued show‑cause notices to senior education officials over the matter. It emphasised that accountability must be fixed before the proceedings can be closed.

NCERT had already halted distribution of the book and expressed regret over the inadvertent inclusion of inappropriate material, saying the chapter will be rewritten in consultation with experts for future academic sessions.