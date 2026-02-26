Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika tie the knot in Udaipur

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony held on Thursday morning (February 26) at a luxury wedding resort in Udaipur.

According to media reports, the wedding was conducted as per Telugu Hindu traditions and attended only by close family members and a select group of friends, keeping the celebrations intimate. Another ceremony is said to be planned in line with Rashmika’s Kodava heritage.

The duo had earlier shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, where their on-screen chemistry won widespread appreciation.

Though they have often been linked off screen, both actors have largely maintained privacy about their relationship.