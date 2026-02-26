NDA poised to win TN: Nainar Nagendran

BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the next government in Tamil Nadu following the upcoming Assembly elections.

He clarified that the allocation of ministerial positions for the BJP in a potential NDA-led Cabinet will be decided only after the election results.

Addressing a public gathering, Nagendran said the NDA, led by the AIADMK in the State, has built strong grassroots support and is well-positioned to secure victory against the ruling DMK and its allies.

He emphasized that people are seeking change, and the NDA’s development agenda, along with leadership unity, will resonate with voters.

Nagendran also noted that alliance negotiations and seat-sharing discussions are ongoing, but the coalition will wait until the polls conclude to finalize ministerial portfolios. He expressed confidence that the NDA is fully prepared to campaign effectively and win the trust of the electorate in Tamil Nadu.

Nagendran further highlighted that the NDA’s strategy focuses on addressing key issues affecting the people, including rising prices, infrastructure development, and employment opportunities.

He asserted that a united NDA government would prioritize governance and development, presenting a credible alternative to the current administration while ensuring stability and effective leadership in the State.