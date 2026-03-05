Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Bid in Message to Bihar Voters

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has confirmed that he will contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, announcing the decision in an emotional message addressed to the people of Bihar ahead of filing his nomination.

In his message, the veteran leader thanked the people of Bihar for their continued support and trust, saying their faith had enabled him to serve the state for more than two decades. He acknowledged the long political journey he has shared with the people and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the state and work for its development.

The announcement comes just four months after Nitish Kumar was sworn in for a record tenth term as Bihar Chief Minister, making the development politically significant. His decision to seek a seat in the Rajya Sabha has sparked intense speculation in political circles about a possible leadership change in Bihar if he moves to the Upper House of Parliament.

With the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled this month, Kumar’s nomination is expected to play a key role in shaping the next phase of Bihar’s political landscape, particularly regarding the future leadership of the state government