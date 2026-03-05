First Time in TN Politics a Single Alliance Faces Four Elections: Stalin

M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has said that it is for the first time in the political history of the state that a single alliance is set to face four consecutive elections.

Speaking at a wedding function held at the residence of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Thanjavur, Stalin highlighted the continuity of the alliance between the DMK and the Indian National Congress. The event was attended by several senior DMK leaders including Durga Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who joined in congratulating the newly married couple.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin said the DMK had successfully concluded the alliance arrangement with Congress, receiving appreciation from political observers and supporters alike. He noted that historically, alliances formed for one election in Tamil Nadu rarely continued into the next electoral cycle. According to him, the present alliance stands out as an exception, as it continues to remain intact across multiple elections.

The Chief Minister pointed out that a single alliance contesting four elections in succession is unprecedented in the state’s political history, underlining the strength and stability of the DMK-led front. He expressed confidence that the alliance would continue to work together effectively in the upcoming elections as well.