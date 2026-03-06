Maxwell hopeful of extending Oz T20I career

Adelaide, Mar 6: Veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has expressed hope of continuing his T20 international career for Australia, insisting he has not set a timeline for retirement and has not ruled out playing until the 2028 global tournaments, including the 2028 Summer Olympics and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The 37-year-old cricketer, who would be around 40 by the time Australia host the 2028 T20 World Cup, said there is no urgency to make decisions about his future in the shortest format.

Maxwell believes the coming months will determine how long he can continue, depending largely on his fitness and form.

Speaking to reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday, Maxwell explained that the limited number of international T20 matches scheduled in the near future means there is little pressure to make any immediate announcement about his career.

“I think not making a decision around my future was probably based more on what’s coming up over the next 12 months,” Maxwell said.

“There isn’t a lot of T20 cricket planned, so there’s no real need to make a formal decision right now. I’ll just see how my body is going and whether I’m still capable of contributing if opportunities arise.”

Maxwell recently retired from ODI cricket and could potentially miss out on a central contract from Cricket Australia, with only a handful of bilateral T20 internationals scheduled before August 2027. Despite this, he remains keen to continue representing Australia as long as he feels physically capable.

The experienced all-rounder said his primary measure of performance is not merely statistics but how he feels on the field, particularly his mobility and energy during matches.

Maxwell believes he was gradually improving during the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup despite modest returns with the bat.

“I felt like I got better and better during the tournament,” he said.