Zadran replaces Rashid as Afghan’s T20I captain

Kabul, Mar 6: Afghanistan have appointed opening batter Ibrahim Zadran as their new T20I captain, replacing Rashid Khan following the team’s early exit from the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Zadran’s first assignment in charge will be a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka scheduled to begin on March 13 in Sharjah, followed by a three-match ODI series in Dubai later this month.

However, uncertainty surrounds the tour due to the ongoing military tensions in West Asia, which have led to the closure of key airspace corridors in the region. In a statement, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and remains in discussions with relevant stakeholders regarding the feasibility of conducting the series as planned.

“Although a final decision will be made in a couple of days, our initial approach — in coordination with the Emirates Cricket Board and venue authorities — is to proceed with the originally scheduled dates,” the ACB said.