NZ’s strength comes from solid planning: Ravindra

Ahmedabad, Mar 6: New Zealand’s left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra credited his team’s meticulous planning and wealth of franchise cricket experience for their commanding nine-wicket semi-final victory over South Africa in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

“Our strength lies in solid planning and vast experience from IPL, internationals, and other franchise leagues; we’ve faced these guys often. We muck in as a unit, knowing each role well and adapting to the moment,” said Ravindra on JioStar.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan hailed New Zealand’s ability to step up in the knockouts which makes the side a perennial threat in ICC events despite their modest population. “It was a perfect game for New Zealand. With just 6 million people in the country, they consistently dominate ICC knockouts. They always arrive with a sharp plan, Finn Allen timed his stunning 100 perfectly; Rachin Ravindra starred with ball and bat.“Mitchell Santner kept everyone grounded post-win, job’s not done till the final.

Cole McConchie bowled just one over, snared two wickets, and that was it. Kiwis prepare meticulously, execute flawlessly, and move on.”

Pathan also identified a tactical error by South Africa in their powerplay bowling plans, while arguing it did little to diminish the quality of New Zealand’s performance. “Finn Allen showed awesome power, in front of the wicket and square. When a batter can lap in the powerplay and still muscle you straight, it’s almost impossible to plan for him.